Police ID another alleged gunman accused in Grays Ferry mass shooting

Police on Friday identified another alleged gunman accused of being involved in the Grays Ferry mass shooting in which three men were killed and nine other people wounded.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Battle, 24, who is facing three charges of murder and multiple related offenses, police said. No other details about Battle or his alleged involvement were released.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Terrell Frazier, 22, who has been charged with three counts of murder and related offenses.

Police said they believe at least 13 guns were fired indiscriminately in a panic during a party on the 1500 block of South Etting Street on July 7 — likely all by partygoers spooked by what they thought was the sound of gunfire.

The sound led to more than a dozen people, believing they were under fire, to pull out weapons and fire more than 120 shots indiscriminately down the block, police said.

All the spent shell casings were found in the middle of the block, where the party attendees were firing their guns, police said. No casings were found at the end of the block, where the people were shooting toward.

Three people were killed: Zahir Wylie, 23, of Overbrook; Jason Reese, 19, of West Philadelphia, and Azir Harris, 27, who used a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a prior shooting.

The wounded ranged in age from 15 to 24.