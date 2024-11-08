Pennsauken man fatally shot by Haddon Township police is ID’d along with the officer

A 46-year-old Pennsauken man and the police officer who fatally shot him during a confrontation over the weekend were identified Friday by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Keith Edelin, who was armed with a knife, was shot and killed by Haddon Township Police Officer Luke Falkenberg early Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the incident, said in a statement.

Shortly before 1:10 a.m., Haddon Township officers responded to a 911 call about an attempted burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in the township’s Westmont section.

Falkenberg and his partner encountered Edelin in a stairwell armed with a knife, prosecutors said.

“During an interaction in the stairwell, Falkenberg fired his service weapon, striking Mr. Edelin,” prosecutors said.

The officers rendered first aid to Edelin, who was then transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he died about an hour later, prosecutors said.

The knife was recovered at the scene, prosecutors said. The officers were not injured.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, prosecutors said.