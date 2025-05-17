Hazmat incident at West Philly home sends two adults, one child to hospital, police say

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were hospitalized Saturday morning after being injured in what police described as a hazmat incident at a home in West Philadelphia.

Officers were first called to a home on Webster Street near 52nd Street, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found all three people unresponsive.

A 20-year-old man and 33-year-old woman remained in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the child was listed in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators did not name them, nor provide any information on the nature of their injuries.

A Philadelphia Police spokesperson said the home remained secured Saturday afternoon as the investigation into the incident continued.

This is a developing story.