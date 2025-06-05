Atlantic City Police make arrest in Heart theft, but no closer in finding instruments. The 1970s classic rock band hopes the public can help.

The summer was supposed to mark 1970s classic-rock band Heart’s big return.

The Seattle band known for classics like “Alone” and “Barracuda” had spent time away from the stage following an internal family rift, a cancer diagnosis, and then a broken elbow.

But just as the band got ready to kick off “An Evening with Heart” at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, authorities say a 57-year-old man from Pleasantville walked into the venue and swiped what the band described as a “custom build, one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster” guitar with a hand painted headstock and a 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” said lead singer Nancy Wilson on her Instagram Wednesday, asking for leads. “The britone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades.”

Atlantic City Police say surveillance video shows Garfield Bennett tried to sell what the band called “two irreplaceable instruments” through various parts of the city on foot.

Bennett was arrested and charged with burglary and theft on Wednesday, but authorities are no closer to finding the instruments. Police say the whereabouts of one of the instruments is unknown, while the other was sold.

While the band has continued its tour and only made its first public mention of the theft on Wednesday, members have been intent on finding the instruments they’ve been playing for years.

Wilson said the value of the instruments is “immeasurable,” and they’re simply asking for their safe return, no questions asked.

The band was not immediately available for additional comment following the announcement of Bennett’s arrest, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City deferred all questions regarding the theft to authorities.

It remains unclear how he was able to access the room with the band’s instruments unnoticed.

But Atlantic City Police did issue a warning to the individuals who may be in possession of the instruments: If they are found in possession of the instruments, they will be charged with receiving stolen property.