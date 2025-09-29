Police release photo of car that killed 77-year-old grandmother in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a black Infiniti Q50 that investigators say killed a 77-year-old grandmother in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia last week.

Dorothea Cathell was walking home from the store around 5:20 p.m. Friday, toting a cart filled with Halloween decorations, when police said she was struck by a speeding driver at 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

The driver, a male, fled the scene with severe damage to the car’s front windshield, hood, and grill, police said. He then dropped off a female passenger at a pizza shop at 56th and Girard Avenue, before fleeing the area, police said.

Cathell was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, but her injuries were severe. She died at the hospital shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

Cathell’s family could not be reached Monday. But her son, Ralph Cathell, told 6ABC that his mother had gone to ShopRite for Halloween decorations that evening, and was walking home when she was struck.

“She was a 77-year-old mother, grandmother, community activist. A woman of God, a child of God, she helped everybody,” he said.

She was a three-time cancer survivor, mother to four, and grandmother to 20, he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-8477.