Two men were fatally shot in a North Philadelphia store Thursday in what police are calling a double homicide.
Shortly before 1 p.m., police were called to the Al-Madinah Traders store in the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue, which sells jewelry, perfume, books and other items. Police said passersby had found the men dead inside the store.
Police did not release the names of the victims, but described one as a man in his 40s who had been shot two times in the face, and the other as a man shot once in the head. His age was not given. Both were pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
As of Thursday evening, police had made no arrests and had not recovered weapons, they said.
The killings come at a time when the city’s homicide rate is continuing unabated from last year, when a near-record 499 people were slain. As of midnight Wednesday, there were 41 homicides in the city this year, up from 35 for the same time frame last year.
The homicides on Germantown Avenue followed two others Thursday morning: a 26-year-old man shot at 11:05 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Rush Street in Kensington, and a 32-year-old man shot at 4:10 a.m. in the 5700 block of Walker Street in the Wissinoming section.
No arrests had been made in those, police said.