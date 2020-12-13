Nine people were shot overnight Saturday, three fatally, in a series of violent hours in Philadelphia that included a double homicide, police said.
Two men died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after they were shot on South Ruby Street in West Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m., police said Sunday.
One of the men, who was 33, had been shot a total of eight times — three times in each leg, once in the chest, and once in the torso, police said. The other man, 25, was shot in the chest. Police said both died within minutes of each other around 2 a.m.
A 30-year-old woman who had been with them was also shot in the chest, according to police, who said she was in stable condition.
At Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia, a man between 20 and 25 years old died from a gunshot wound to the chest during a carjacking a little before 10:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later at Temple University Hospital.
More shootings spread across other neighborhoods in the city.
A 3 a.m. double shooting on North Marshall Street in South Philadelphia sent two 21-year-old men to Temple Hospital. One of the men was in critical condition after he was shot three times in the right leg and once in the abdomen, police said. The other was in stable condition with a gunshot to the right thigh.
Elsewhere, separate shootings were reported in the 5700 block of Torresdale Avenue in the Wissinoming section, the 800 block of Cottman Avenue in Burholm and the 900 block of Locust Avenue in East Germantown. The victims, all men, ages 39, 28, and 19, respectively, were hospitalized in stable condition Sunday with gunshot wounds to the legs or buttocks, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The roads also proved deadly.
Two women, ages 35 and 24, were killed when their vehicles collided on the northbound outer drive of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
About an hour later, a 36-year-old man was killed when his Jeep struck a parked vehicle on the 3200 block of Kip Street in Kensington, police said.