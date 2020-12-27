Police in Philadelphia and Camden searched Sunday for the killers in two separate shootings overnight that left a teenager and a man in his 40s dead.
Officers responding to a report of gunshots in Southwest Philadelphia shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday heard about eight shots on the 8500 block of Bartram Avenue, police said.
Then they heard screams coming from a densely wooded area nearby, but could not find the source. Shortly after, they found an 18-year-old male in a side yard on the 8500 block of Harley Place, shot multiple times in the legs. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m.
His name was not released.
In Camden, Darrell Matthews, 46, was found shot in the chest around 8 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a statement issued Sunday by Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.
No other details were provided. Anyone with information is urged to call Prosecutor’s Office Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Metro Det. Sean Miller at 609-706-6590. Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.