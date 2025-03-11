A man in addiction who was arrested in Kensington last week died in jail days later

A 42-year-old man with a history of addiction died inside a Philadelphia jail over the weekend just days after he was arrested in Kensington, officials said.

Andrew Drury was picked up on a bench warrant by Philadelphia police near Kensington and Lehigh Avenues Thursday night and was later found collapsed inside of the intake room at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on Sunday afternoon, according to police and prison officials. Officers who found Drury administered two doses of Narcan, among other life-saving measures, but he did not regain consciousness, officials said.

Drury, whose cause of death remains under investigation, was addicted to opioids and had been hospitalized multiple times for withdrawal-related complications when he was jailed in the fall on similar warrant issues, according to a source familiar with his care who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

Philadelphia police arrested Drury in Kensington around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on outstanding bench warrants related to a drug case in Maryland and a 2022 violation of a protection from abuse order filed in Philadelphia.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesperson for Philadelphia police, said Drury was evaluated and “received off-site medical treatment” before he was transferred to the jail on State Road around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Drury had been in an intake room at the facility for nearly 36 hours, waiting to be assigned to a cell block, when a jail guard found him unresponsive around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to John Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia prisons. He was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., Mitchell said.

The cause of Drury’s death was under investigation, he said, but no foul play was suspected. Gripp declined to say where and under what circumstances Drury was treated medically while in police custody, citing an ongoing investigation. It’s not clear whether Drury was medically evaluated once he arrived at the jail.

Drury is the first person to die in the custody of the Philadelphia Department of Prisons this year, and his death comes as the city ramps up drug enforcement in Kensington and arrests more people in addiction. Advocates have warned city and law enforcement officials that the withdrawal effects for people who use opioids can be life-threatening, and that the understaffed jails might struggle to respond to peoples’ health needs in those circumstances.

His death follows that of Amanda Cahill, 31, who died inside a cell at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in September, just days after she was arrested in Kensington on charges related to drugs and open warrants. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that an autopsy showed Cahill died from drug intoxication.

At least 29 people in addiction have died in Philadelphia jail or police custody since 2018 for reasons that appear connected to drug intoxication or withdrawal, according to medical examiner records reviewed by The Inquirer.

Drury’s legal troubles go back to at least July 2021, when he was arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs in Maryland, according to court records. Then, in July 2022, he was arrested in Philadelphia for violating a protection from abuse order that his mother had filed against him. He was later released on bail.

After Drury failed to appear in court in Maryland and Philadelphia, warrants were issued for his arrest. He was picked up by police on Oct. 1, 2024 in connection with those pending cases.

While in custody, Drury was hospitalized at least twice, including for more than a week, after experiencing health issues related to withdrawal, said the source, who had reviewed the records related to Drury’s earlier cases.

He was released from jail in November, after authorities in Maryland declined to extradite him, the source said. Because he didn’t return to Maryland to resolve his case, there was still an outstanding warrant for his arrest. And when Drury didn’t appear for a December hearing in his Philadelphia case, a second warrant was issued.

The warrants landed him back in police custody on Thursday.

Two of Drury’s relatives, who asked not to be identified for privacy reasons, said they did not know he was struggling with addiction. They described him as a warm and generous person, a good listener, and a helping hand.

“I feel that something is not right,” one relative said. “I don’t know, and I won’t know, I guess, until I can get the coroner’s report. I’m in the dark right now.”

Andrew Pappas, pretrial managing director of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said Drury’s death underscores the dangerous conditions inside Philadelphia’s jails, which face an ongoing staffing shortage.

“We continue to see the effects of that with yet another death in custody,” he said.