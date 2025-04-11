A woman’s plot to kill her ex, a Philly cop, and his teen daughter was foiled by a Tinder match, prosecutors say

A Camden County woman’s scheme to kill her former boyfriend along with his teenage daughter came with a $12,000 price tag and an agreement to meet the man she wanted to employ in her murder-for-hire plot in a Gloucester Township Dollar General parking lot, prosecutors said.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede, found the would-be hitman on the dating app Tinder and soon met him in person at a Wawa.

But Diiorio’s plan to kill her ex, Philadelphia police officer Matthew O’Hanlon, and his 19-year-old daughter was foiled almost as quickly as it unfolded when she gave the man a $500 down payment on the job in the Dollar General parking lot and was then immediately arrested, Camden County Assistant Prosecutor David Dietz said at a Friday morning detention hearing.

The prosecutor’s office was tipped off to the plan by the man Diiorio had tried to hire, Dietz told Camden County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Rodriguez as he argued that the woman was a danger to the community.

Diiorio had been determined to kill O’Hanlon, 53 and his daughter for months, Dietz said Friday,, planning their slayings carefully and instructing the man to kill the daughter first because the murder of a police officer would bring too much attention.

In text messages to the man who was not identified by authorities, Diiorio said she previously had been tricked by people she employed to kill O’Hanlon and his daughter with “fake pictures” sent as proof the murders had been completed.

“This isn’t an isolated attempt,” Dietz said.

“It was clear the defendant was more concerned about being burnt for money than the lives of two people,” he said.

Diiorio, dressed in a yellow jail uniform and orange slippers, sat beside her attorney Robert Gamburg and did not talk throughout the half-hour hearing. After Rodriguez agreed with prosecutors that Diiorio was a danger to her community, and to O’Hanlon and his daughter in particular, and said that she would be detained without bail, Diiorio frowned briefly.

Diiorio has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and related crimes in connection with the scheme to kill.

Attempts to reach O’Hanlon were not successful. Gamburg and Dietz declined to comment.

Diiorio had been O’Hanlon’s barber before they began dating last year, prosecutors said. The relationship became volatile soon after it began. O’Hanlon filed a temporary restraining order against Diiorio last August. The next month, O’Hanlon’s house was damaged by a molotov cocktail.

Gamburg argued his client had been the victim of a tumultuous relationship, manipulated by O’Hanlon and tricked by the informant.

Diiorio, Gamburg said, had also filed a restraining order against O’Hanlon, but was convinced to withdraw it by the Philadelphia cop, who came onto the police department in 1996.

“She was manipulated into withdrawing that restraining order so he could be on the street with his gun and badge,” Gamburg said.

The informant, the lawyer added, also manipulated Diiorio, biding his time before reporting their conversations to police.

A next hearing for Diiorio is scheduled for June 11.