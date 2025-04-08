A South Jersey woman tried to hire a hitman to kill a Philly cop and his daughter, authorities say

A Camden County woman tried to have her former boyfriend, a Philadelphia police officer, killed, along with his teenage daughter in a murder-for-hire plot that was ultimately foiled, authorities said Tuesday.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, of Runnemede, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and related crimes in connection with the scheme to kill her 53-year-old ex, whom authorities did not identify, and his 19-year-old daughter, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAuly and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a joint statement.

The prosecutor’s office was tipped off to the alleged plan last week, authorities said.

Diiorio had told a confidential informant that she wanted to have the man and his daughter killed and offered the informant around $12,000 to carry out the slayings, authorities said.

Diiorio was arrested Friday after she met with the informant on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike, in Gloucester Township, and she gave the informant $500 in cash, authorities said. She was found with a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills, which are used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, authorities said.

She was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police were notified of the alleged plot and provided investigatory assistance in the case, department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said in a statement.

“We commend and appreciate the diligence and hard work of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Gloucester Township Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service in bringing this individual to justice,” he said.

Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127.

Diiorio was the officer’s barber and the two sparked a romance, according to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest. But after how long of dating, the relationship turned sour and the officer filed a restraining order against Diiorio

