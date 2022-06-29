An innocent bystander was killed after a disgruntled customer sprayed bullets into a Northeast Philadelphia bar late Tuesday night, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, three men were kicked out of the Philly Bar and Restaurant, on Welsh Road, after causing a disturbance at the bar. While two of the men left without issues, one had to be forced out.

That man, after being thrown out, walked to a pickup truck about 200 feet away and then shot at least 15 times into the front of the bar. Five of the bullets went through the window and one struck a 21-year-old woman in the head.

The woman was later identified by a relative as Jailene Holton. Investigators and family said that she was an innocent patron who was there at the bar with friends, serving as the designated driver. When police arrived, they found Holton on the floor in the back of the bar and rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

“She was not part of the disturbance,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters on the scene. “She was not an employee. She was just a customer. And she was with friends. Matter of fact, she was not anywhere near the front window where the bullets went through. She was further at the back of the bar. And she was just spending time with her friends when she got struck by stray gunfire.”

Police are now searching for the three men, including the alleged shooter, who took off in a dark pickup truck. A second patron was injured by glass that shattered and flew into his face, cutting him, when the hail of bullets tore through the bar.