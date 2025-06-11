A Philly man serving a 16-year jail sentence for shooting at a cop is back in prison after being mistakenly released, authorities say

A Philadelphia man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for shooting at a Philadelphia police officer was mistakenly released from prison , authorities said, and allowed to roam free for nearly a month before being arrested Wednesday.

Jamal Burkett, 53, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at around 7 a.m. at a relative’s home on the 7900 block of Lindbergh Boulevard without incident, the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.

Burkett was taken to a federal detention center authorities said.

Burkett pleaded guilty in February 2023 to assaulting a federal officer and weapons possession for shooting at a Philadelphia police officer who had been assigned to a federal task force on March 26, 2022, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 192 months, or 16 years, in federal prison for his crimes, court records show.

On May 14, Burkett was mistakenly released from Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, after local charges were satisfied, the U.S. Marshals said.

A Tuesday audit by the U.S. Marshals revealed that Burkett had been released prematurely, and a federal judge immediately issued a warrant for Burkett’s arrest, the U.S. Marshals said.

The Department of Prisons did not immediately respond for comment.

Authorities believe Burkett had been staying at the relative’s home in the Eastwick section of the city since he was released, said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Burkett was well aware of the more than 10 years remaining on his prison sentence, said Clark.