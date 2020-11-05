A Bensalem man was found beaten to death inside his home, which doubles as the office for his chiropractic business, police said Thursday.
Medics responded to James Sowa’s home on Hulmeville Road near Street Road for a report of a medical emergency on Monday, police said in a statement. There, they found the 64-year-old with severe injuries to his head, and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The county coroner ruled Sowa’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to investigators.
Police in the township believe the fatal attack occurred sometime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (215) 633-3719.