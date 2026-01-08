Man accused of stealing skulls and bones from Mount Moriah Cemetery may have shared his stolen wares on Instagram, authorities say

A man charged with stealing more than 100 skulls, bones, and body parts from Mount Moriah Cemetery also posted dozens of photos of human remains on social media, records show, and authorities are investigating whether he may have offered to sell them.

Jonathan Christian Gerlach, who Delaware County authorities say illegally pried remains from mausoleums and underground vaults at the sprawling cemetery until his arrest earlier this week, appears in photographs posted to Instagram surrounded by skulls and bones.

Advertisement

Gerlach, 34, is charged with burglary, abuse of corpse and desecration, and theft or sale of venerated objects for crimes authorities say he committed over the last several weeks.

The account, which dates back to 2023, includes images of human remains arranged on shelves and tables, or held in a man’s hands. Some were accompanied by captions that indicated the items were available for purchase.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse and Yeadon Police Detective Christopher Karr said law enforcement officials are aware of social media accounts associated with Gerlach and are investigating what, if any, connection they have to his alleged crimes.

Rouse said the accounts “certainly seemed to indicate” that Gerlach had attempted to sell the remains. “But whether that was real or not — whether a sale had ever been consummated — we can’t say for sure," he said.

Investigators are working to determine when and where the images were taken and whether any of the items pictured were stolen from Mount Moriah, Rouse said.

But the posts raise questions about whether Gerlach’s alleged activity extended beyond what authorities have detailed so far.

In a recent post that pictured Gerlach holding a skull fragment beneath his heavily tattooed neck, the account’s operator wrote that he was completing a certification in forensic and osteological analysis, and planned to offer certified analysis through a planned company — describing services that would assess human remains using academic and forensic standards.