Philly man found dead on tarp in Andorra, estranged wife arrested for murder, police say

A Philadelphia woman was charged with the murder of her estranged husband, police said Tuesday, after police found the man dead outside on a tarp in Northwest Philadelphia, with a gun on his chest.

Just before 7 a.m. March 19, police responded to a call of a person screaming on the 800 block of West Bells Mill Road, in the Andorra section of the city, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. When officers arrived, they found Jordan Baxter, 38, lying in the driveway of a home on the block between two cars, on top of a tarp, Vanore said.

A gun was on Baxter’s chest and he had a gunshot wound to the back of the head, said Vanore. Less than 10 minutes later, Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Initially, police believed Baxter may have killed himself, but his injuries were inconsistent with a suicide, Vanore said.

Police searched the home where Baxter was found, which is that of wife Danielle Baxter, 39, his estranged wife, said Vanore. The couple, who have three children, had been separated, and Jordan Baxter was not living at the West Bells Mill Road home, he said.

As investigators searched the home, they determined that Jordan Baxter had been killed inside a bedroom in the house and then dragged outside to the driveway, said Vanore. A second gun, which police believe is the murder weapon, was found in the home, he said.

Danielle Baxter was arrested March 20, according to court records, and charged with murder. . She was denied bail and is being held at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, court records show.