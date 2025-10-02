Bucks business owner tried to trade cash, drugs to teenage employees for sex, district attorney says

Poppy’s Peanuts touted itself as a family business, selling chocolates, candy, and ice cream to patrons at the Quakertown Farmers Market, officials said Thursday.

But prosecutors say that behind the scenes, its owner, Joseph Grossman, was abusing the underage girls he seemed to exclusively hire for his business.

Advertisement

Grossman, 36, of Warminster, has been charged with promoting prostitution and corruption of minors for inappropriately rubbing and touching two 17-year-old girls that worked for him, as well as attempting to offer them cash and drugs in exchange for sexual encounters.

And Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn, in announcing the charges, said that she fears other girls may have been victimized by Grossman.

“The victims in this case were in a position that’s vulnerable: They’re working in an environment where this person has absolute control over them, and there’s an embarrassment to report this behavior when they experience it.”

Grossman’s attorney, Thomas Joachim, said Thursday that his client “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to vigorously defending his rights at trial.”

Detectives learned of this case in June, when the mother of one of the victims filed a report with the state Department of Human Services’ ChildLine system, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Grossman’s arrest.

Her daughter told investigators she had worked for Poppy’s Peanuts between January and June, and resigned because Grossman made her feel uncomfortable by touching her legs and back, and making inappropriate comments.

After resigning, the girl said, Grossman continued to contact her over Snapchat. He told her he wanted to see her new dog, and asked her to come by his business, the affidavit said.

When the girl did, Grossman asked her when she turned 18 and offered her $100 to perform a sexual act on her. She refused, and Grossman increased the offer, pulling out $300 in cash and offering it to her. Again, she refused and left the store, according to the affidavit.

After news articles circulated about Grossman’s arrest, another girl contacted Bucks County prosecutors to say that she, too, had worked for him and been allegedly harassed.

That girl said Grossman often touched her hips, lower back and bra strap, and once offered her marijuana while they cleaned the business after working hours, according to the affidavit.

She said she felt dizzy and lightheaded after smoking the pipe Grossman offered her, and believed he had given her something stronger than marijuana.

After being fired by Grossman in May, the girl said Grossman continued to contact her over Snapchat, and sent her a photo of him “shirtless, with his tongue out,” the affidavit said.

Grossman was freed after posting 10% of $250,000 bail, and continues to operate his business, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information about Grossman is asked to call Richland Township Detectives at 215-536-9500.