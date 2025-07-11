Bucks County man found guilty of beheading his father, displaying his corpse in viral YouTube video

Justin Mohn, the Levittown man who made national headlines last year for displaying his father’s severed head in a YouTube video, was convicted of murder and related crimes Friday by a Bucks County judge.

During his weeklong trial, Mohn, 33, admitted he shot his father, Michael, in the head and then used a kitchen knife and machete to decapitate him. He said he did so reluctantly, and had only planned to subdue his father during a citizen’s arrest for what he described as treason against his country.

However, he said he had to resort to deadly force when his father attempted to grab the 9mm Sig Sauer handgun he was using and threatened to kill him.

In his testimony, Mohn said he did not regret the slaying, and believed he was acting as a “patriot” protecting the country he loves. Mohn said all federal employees, including his father, were helping destroy the “social contract” in America, and should be captured and killed.

Prosecutors, led by First Assistant District Attorney Edward Louka, disputed Mohn’s claims, saying he carefully planned his father’s death and concocted the citizen’s arrest storyline while awaiting trial.

After the killing, Mohn fled to Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard base near Harrisburg, and was taken into custody. He told detectives he was there to recruit the guardsmen into what he described as “Mohn’s Militia,” which he envisioned as a national network of armed combatants that he hoped would seize control of the government.

The judge sentenced Mohn Friday to life in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated