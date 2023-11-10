A guidance counselor at a Bucks County middle school had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student, police say

A guidance counselor at a Bucks County middle school has been charged with institutional sexual assault after police say she engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Kelly Schutte, 35, was arraigned early Friday on that charge, as well as indecent assault and corruption of minors. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Investigators first learned of the relationship between Schutte, who works at Pennridge South Middle School, and the teen in July, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Schutte’s arrest. The boy’s mother called police to say her son told her he had been in a “romantic and sexual relationship” with Schutte since the fall of 2022.

Schutte’s attorney, Josh Buchanan, did not return a request for comment.

During an interview with detectives, the teen said he and Schutte began their relationship during a field trip, when they sat next to each other on a school bus. They began exchanging messages on Canvas, a program that school staff use to talk with students. Gradually, the teen said, he began to spend more time with Schutte in her office at the school, causing him to miss classes.

Once the school year ended, the two remained in touch via Snapchat, he said.

Their relationship became physical in June, according to the affidavit, and the two engaged in sex acts in Schutte’s car on the way to a Pennsburg supermarket and in a secluded section of the store’s parking lot. They also had a sexual encounter in the bedroom of the teen’s home in West Rockhill Township while his parents were out of town.

Schutte left one of her earrings behind at the teen’s home, and it was later recovered by investigators, the affidavit said.

The relationship came to light in July when Schutte and the teen were kissing at her home in Pennsburg and a relative walked in, the affidavit said. After that, the teen told his mother.

A spokesperson for the Pennridge School District confirmed Friday afternoon that Schutte was still employed there. He said the district planned to release a statement about the arrest later Friday.