Man and woman shot dead in Kensington, authorities say

A man and woman were shot and killed in Kensington Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

The victims, whom police did not identify, were struck on the 3400 block of Hartville Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the department.

They were pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.

Police are actively investigating and have not publicly identified a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.