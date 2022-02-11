A family of six were stabbed in a Kensington home early Friday morning, with the suspect in custody soon after the violent attacks, according to a report.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, police received a call of a stabbing on the 3000 block of North Front Street, 6ABC reported. When officers arrived, they found six members of a family suffering from stab wounds. The victims ranged in age from 26 to 46.

One of the victims, a 46-year-old woman, had sustained wounds to her head and neck and was in critical condition. Police said she was the mother of some of the other family members, 6ABC reported.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man a few blocks away from the house, covered in blood and with cuts on the inside of his hands, according to the report. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said some of the family members identified the man as the suspect.

Police were still investigating the grisly scene, where blood could be seen on some of the walls, doors and floors, according to the report. Police found two blood-covered knives with 7-inch blades at the scene.

The stabbings happened in three bedrooms on the second floor of the house, Small told 6ABC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.