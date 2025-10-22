Other people may have helped Keon King bury Kada Scott’s body, police say, and new records give insight into the investigation

Police believe at least one other person helped Keon King move Kada Scott’s body and bury it in a shallow grave behind a closed East Germantown school in the days after she was killed, new court records show, and detectives are working to identify those involved.

The records, made public Wednesday, offered the most detailed look yet inside the investigation into Scott’s disappearance and death, including her texts with King in the days before she went missing, the police search for her body, and how others may have helped King, 21, try to conceal her killing.

Advertisement

A review of Scott’s cell phone records showed that on Oct. 2, a number believed to belong to King texted Scott, “Yo Kada this my new number.”

“Who dis,” Kada asked, and he responded “Kel,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for King’s arrest.

Law enforcement sources said King appeared to use various aliases when communicating with people, including “Elliot” and “Kel.”

On the morning of Oct. 4, the document says, Scott texted King saying, “kidnap me again.”

King replied, “better be up too,” according to the filing.

What Scott meant in that text continues to perplex investigators, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. It’s not clear, the sources said, whether Scott was joking or being sarcastic, or if King had, in fact, abducted her before.

In any case, the affidavit says, the pair made plans to meet up later that night. Scott worked the overnight shift at the Terrace Hill nursing home in Chestnut Hill, and at 10:09 p.m., the records say she texted King to call her when he arrived outside.

At 10:12 p.m., Scott had a 43-second call with King, according to the affidavit.

Around that time, a coworker later told police, she overheard Scott on the phone say, “I can’t believe you’re calling me about this,” before walking toward a dark-colored car.

At 10:24 p.m., Scott’s phone line went dead, the document shows.

By 10:28 p.m., the document says, surveillance cameras showed King, driving a black Hyundai Accent, pull into the parking lot of the Awbury Recreation Center. King got out of the car and left the area, the filing says.

The next day, around 11:39 p.m., two people in a gold Toyota Camry believed to belong to King went back to the recreation center, the records show. They walked toward the playground area, and then returned to the car around 3:56 a.m.

The two people then opened up the Hyundai Accent and appeared to “remove a heavy object, consistent with a human body” from the passenger side of the car. They carried the object toward the playground, and returned to the vehicle a half hour later, the records said.

On Oct. 7, at 2:48 a.m., believed believe King returned to the recreation center to retrieve the Hyundai. Police said the car — which had been reported stolen a few days earlier on the 6600 block of Sprague Street — was set on fire near 74th Street and Ogontz Avenue a short time later.

After a two-week search, police found Scott’s body buried in the woods behind the vacant Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School, next to the recreation center, on Saturday.

King turned himself in to police last week to be charged with kidnapping Scott. He was held on $2.5 million bail.

Earlier this week, prosecutors also charged King with arson and related crimes for the burning of the car. He again was held on $2.5 million bail. Prosecutors appealed the decision and asked that he be held on $20 million bail, concerned that his family could post the money necessary for his release, records show.

Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan Jr. denied the request and kept bail at $2.5 million.

Police and prosecutors are still waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Scott’s cause of death, a finding that could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Once that has been announced, the district attorney’s office said prosecutors intend to charge King with murder and related crimes.

King’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Jesse Bunch contributed to this reporting.