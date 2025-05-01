Three people sitting outside a home in Southwest Philly injured in targeted shooting, police say

Three people were injured Wednesday in a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of South 55th Street, in the Kingsessing section of the city, just before 9:30 p.m., police said. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, whom police did not identify, both suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and were in stable condition, police said. The third victim, a 20-year-old man whom police also did not identify, was shot in the face and body and was in critical condition, police said.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed a person in a black ski mask walking up to the three victims, who were seated outside of a house, and opening fire, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Police believe the shooting was targeted, he said.

Police recovered five 9mm shell casings and two 9mm live rounds from the scene. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.