A 32-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, possibly by a stray bullet, Monday night in West Philadelphia, police said.
About 8:40 p.m., the victim was shot once in the torso while standing outside his father’s house in the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The victim’s father drove him to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was reported to be in surgery.
Police found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk at the intersection of 59th Street and Lansdowne Avenue. The victim, who lives in North Philadelphia, was standing about a half-block away when he was struck, so he may not have been the intended target, Small said.