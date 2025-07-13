Shoot-out at Levittown home leaves one person dead and two wounded

A man is dead and two other people are wounded following a Saturday night shoot-out in a Levittown neighborhood.

Middletown Township police officers were en route to a report of an armed person on Quickset Road, in the Quincy Hollow section of Levittown, at 10:33 p.m. Before they made it to the property, the call was upgraded to shots fired, police said.

They found a man lying outside the house with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers tried to provide lifesaving actions but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman with a head wound and a man shot in the torso and leg were also found on the property. They were transported to local trauma centers and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said both men were armed and knew each other before the shooting.

They did not release the identities of the victims.

The investigation continues. No charges have been filed, but “there is no threat to the community,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.