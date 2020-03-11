A 31-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in a Lindenwold apartment Monday, officials said.
Yushika Taplin, of Camden, stabbed 46-year-old Daycorey Singleton during an argument that turned physical after she went to the apartment on the White Horse Pike to retrieve some belongings and could not find them, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said in a statement.
Taplin called police around 5:30 p..m. and told them she had killed someone, Mayer said.
Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taplin was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.