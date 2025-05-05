Montco man charged with fleeing the scene of a crash that killed his 15-year-old passenger

A Telford man was driving recklessly and at more than twice the speed limit on a winding road last month when he caused a crash that ejected a 15-year-old who was riding in the passenger seat of his car, killing the teen instantly, police said Monday.

Logan Freed, 18, fled the scene of the crash without calling police, and asked a female friend to pick him up shortly after he flipped his Kia Sorrento onto its roof, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

As they drove away, Freed told the girl that “he thought his friend may be dead,” the affidavit said.

Freed has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and related crimes. He was in police custody Monday afternoon, awaiting a preliminary hearing on those charges. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

State police were dispatched to Whites Mill Road in Salford Township at 2:41 a.m. on April 24 by the 911 Connect service in Freed’s Kia, the affidavit said. The system automatically notifies emergency responders when the vehicle’s air bags are deployed.

Through that call, dispatchers heard a voice asking where the Kia was and a person within the vehicle saying he was OK.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the Kia upside down in a ditch next to the road. A teenager, whom police did not identify, was found dead 20 yards away, according to the complaint.

As the troopers investigated the crash, Freed’s father arrived at the scene and said the car belonged to his wife, that only she and their son usually drive it, and that both were at home sleeping.

The elder Freed later returned with his wife, and told the troopers that his son was not at home, as he initially thought, the affidavit said.

The couple gave troopers the phone number for one of their son’s friends, after troopers told them dispatchers had heard a female voice on the 911 call.

That girl later told detectives Freed had called her shortly after the crash, and asked her to pick him up. She took him to her house, where her parents called Freed’s parents, who came to pick him up.

The girl told police she overheard Freed tell his parents that the crash came as he “swerved to miss a deer that was in the roadway,” according to the affidavit.

State police received a call the day after the crash from Freed’s father saying that Freed had been driving the car and was back at his home.

When police went to speak with Freed, he and his parents refused to answers questions, saying they had hired an attorney, according to the affidavit. Detectives noticed that Freed had fresh injuries on his left shoulder and abrasions on his body.

Freed is scheduled to appear before a district judge for a preliminary hearing on May 19.