Ardmore Lululemon burglarized for second time in two years

Two burglars broke into Lululemon at Ardmore’s Suburban Square shopping center early Tuesday morning, according to local news reports.

In surveillance footage, two masked suspects are seen using a sledgehammer to smash one of the storefront’s glass doors. They then grabbed items from the men’s section, including coats, vests, and shirts. One man ran out of the store before coming back in to grab more merchandise.

Authorities told reporters the men loaded the merchandise into a U-Haul, which was last seen on Bryn Mawr and Woodbine Avenues.

Lululemon is a high-end athletic-wear retailer with eight stores in the Philadelphia region. The company did not respond to written questions about the Tuesday morning burglary.

Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block told 6abc that Lululemon merchandise is a “highly sought-after item.”

The Suburban Square store was targeted in May 2024 during a string of robberies at Lululemon locations in Ardmore and Center City.

