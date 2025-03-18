Lumberton mayor charged with endangering her child after allegedly driving under the influence, police say

A mayor in Burlington County was arrested and charged Monday with endangering her child in her BMW after she allegedly drove under the influence, Lumberton Township police said.

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca allegedly was caught on a cell phone video driving her blue 2019 BMW erratically and almost colliding with a utility pole, according to the police complaint.

Advertisement

Police said they located the BMW and spoke with LaPlaca, who allegedly admitted to drinking and stated that she had recently picked up her son from day care. Police found an open container of an alcoholic beverage in her car, the police complaint said.

LaPlaca, 45, was charged with child endangerment and child neglect, as well as driving under the influence, driving with an expired license, and related offenses. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Jason Carty, her husband, said in a statement: “Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs. I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community.”

Carty added: “Gina is a loving and caring mother and stepmom to our son and her stepson. Our oldest is a teenager and can see the unkind things being said online. I ask simply that you respect our privacy, be better humans and please show some compassion, thank you.”

Earlier this month, LaPlaca resigned her position as the Neptune Township business administrator, a job she held since January 2022, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Her resignation came shortly after a video was posted online of LaPlaca being escorted by police out of a Mount Holly Fire Commissioners meeting after a heated verbal exchange with audience members vocally criticizing the appointment of her husband, who is a firefighter, the Asbury Park Press reported.