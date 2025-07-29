69-year-old man fatally stabbed in Eastwick, another critically injured

A 69-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an incident in which another man was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Eastwick section, police said.

Shortly before 3:20 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing on the 7100 block of Brant Place and found the stabbing victim, who was then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

A second man found at the scene also was transported to Penn Presbyterian, where he was listed in critical condition with unknown injuries, police said.

Police did not say if anyone else was being sought.

More details about what happened were not immediately available.