Man in car fatally shot in North Philly

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in a car Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m., the man was on the 300 block of West Cumberland Street when he was shot in the back of the head and throughout his body, police said.

He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Police reported no arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips can remain anonymous, police said.