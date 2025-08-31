Gunman shoots and robs a man in Northern Liberties

A man was shot in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section late Saturday night during a robbery on a heavily residential stretch of North Front Street, police said.

The attack occurred in the 700 block of Front, between Fairmount Avenue and Brown Street, around 10:45 p.m., police said. There a 45-year-old man was approached by an unidentified male who “demanded his chains,” shot him in the left thigh and then demanded money, police said.

Advertisement

The suspect, who was wearing a mask and carrying a black handgun, ran from the scene with the victim’s iPhone, police said.

The victim was reported in stable condition Sunday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The search for the suspect continued.