31-year-old man killed in West Philly shooting

A 31-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 9:10 p.m., the man was on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

The man was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m.

Police reported no arrests in the case.