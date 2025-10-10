Private college in Montco scammed out of $700,000 by former VP and conspirators, prosecutors say

A former vice president at Manor College in Jenkintown and two alleged conspirators have been charged with stealing more than $700,000 from the private Catholic institution.

Arion “Jonathan” Singh, 41, who was vice president of finance at the college, Sydney Loveless, 39, and Amar Persad, 46, face trial on multiple felony counts, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced.

The three defendants surrendered to authorities on Friday and were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kathleen Rebar. They were released on unsecured bail and have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Singh, Loveless, and Persad could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

The criminal investigation began in March, when Manor College administrators met with Montgomery County detectives to report a significant theft from the college’s bank account and misuse of college credit cards by Singh, Steele said.

Detectives reviewed Singh’s activity using college cards from January 2023 through April 2025 and found $451,241 in purchases were allegedly for personal expenses such as rent for a New York City apartment, a country club membership, food and fine dining, clothing, travel, airfare, hotels, entertainment, and debt collection agency payments.

The college’s banking records allegedly showed numerous fraudulent payments to “shell” companies for work that was not done.

Investigators found that DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC listed Loveless, who Steele said was Singh’s “romantic partner,” as the registered agent for the company.

The fraudulent payments to DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC totaled $215,000 and were deposited into a bank account opened by Loveless on the same day the invoice was submitted to Manor College, Steele said.

Investigators found that 3D Electric LLC and Powered Electrical Solutions LLC were owned and operated by Persad, the third defendant. Apparently the companies did a small amount of work, but Manor College lost $38,000 from overbilling and deceptive practices, Steele said. The college checks allegedly were handwritten by Singh and were not submitted through the college’s usual process for computer-generated checks.

The defendants also allegedly used 3D Electric to launder more than $215,000 that had been obtained from the college through false invoicing, Steele said.

“This small college, where 60% of its students are first-generation college students, was taken advantage of by their trusted financial officer,” Steele said in a statement.

“As soon as the theft was discovered, college administrators reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully in the investigation,” Steele said.

The board of trustees at Manor College issued a statement Friday acknowledging that it had referred a case to authorities and had taken steps internally to improve its safeguards.

“The college restructured its Business Office, hired new auditors, revisited policies, and instituted appropriate actions, such as leveraging a robust insurance policy, all in a timely fashion,” the board said.

“The college also engaged an Interim VP of Finance who is a CPA and an Attorney, and who worked for the U.S. Department of Defense in an audit position, among other admirable roles,” the board said.