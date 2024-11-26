Woman, 51, found dead with multiple dog bites in West Philly home

A woman was found dead and covered in dog bites in a home in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded around noon to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on the 4100 block of Parrish Street, in the Mantua neighborhood. When officers arrived, the woman’s son led them to the third floor, where the 51-year-old woman was on the floor, covered in blood and multiple cuts or bite marks, police said.

The woman, whom police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several dogs at the house, police said, though it is unclear if the woman was bitten before or after her death or if the cause of her death was a dog attack. Family members told police the dogs, which belong to the victim’s son, were friendly and familiar with the woman, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.