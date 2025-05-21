‘I didn’t want to get shot in the face.’ Mark Dial testifies that he thought Eddie Irizarry had a gun when he shot him

In an emotional testimony, former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial took to the witness stand Wednesday and spoke for the first time of what he said was going through his mind when he shot and killed Eddie Irizarry: that he was about to be killed.

As Dial quickly approached Irizarry’s car window on Aug. 14, 2023, he said he heard his partner say “gun,” and then saw Irizarry holding what looked like “the barrel of a gun.”

“It was black and metallic. It had a shine to it and the end of it looked like it was pointed right at me,” he said.

Irizarry was actually holding a seven-inch folding knife.

Dial’s attorney, Brian McMonagle, asked the officer whether he wanted to fire his weapon that day — something he said he had not done during his five years on the force working in Kensington, and North and West Philadelphia.

“No,” Dial said, beginning to cry.

But Dial said he did so “because I didn’t want to get shot in the face.”

Dial’s testimony on the third day of his trial marked the first time the officer has spoken publicly about his decision to shoot Irizarry, 27, that summer day. . He is charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and related crimes.

Dial, 29, said he was driving with his partner, Michael Morris, through North Philadelphia that afternoon when they saw Irizarry’s Toyota Corolla speed past them at a stop light. They followed his car for a few blocks, but did not turn on their patrol lights or sirens to pull him over.

The officers saw Irizarry quickly pull the wrong way down the 100 block of East Willard Street, and pulled up next to him after he parked. The officers immediately got out of their cruiser and drew their weapons.

Morris, who was driving, was the first to look into Irizarry’s car, and saw that Irizarry was holding a knife at the side of his leg.

Morris told Irizarry to show him his hands, and then he said he yelled that Irizarry had a knife.

But Dial said he heard his partner yelled, “Gun!”

As Dial ran around the front of Irizarry’s car, he said he saw Irizarry reaching around the side of his body. He couldn’t see what he was grabbing at, he said, because of a glare on the car windows.

Then, as Dial came up to the window where Irizarry was sitting, Irizarry raised his hand up with the knife. Dial said it looked like a gun.

“Show me your hands!“ Dial yelled. “I’ll f— shoot you!” He then almost immediately opened fire, running backward as prosecutors say he fired six shots.

Dial said he retreated because he was trying to take cover behind his cruiser and “didn’t want to get shot.” And as Irizarry bled in his car, he said, he continued to tell him to show him his hands because “I didn’t know if he still had the gun in his hands.”

Dial, whose father and grandfather were Philadelphia police officers, wept as he spoke of then trying to save Irizarry by pulling him from the car and rushing him to Temple University Hospital.

When he learned later that day that Irizarry had died, he said, “it was one of the worst feelings of my life.”

Assistant District Attorney Clarke Beljean, who has said Dial’s partner only ever yelled “knife,” questioned how the officer could have heard something different. Even when listening to Morris on the video in court this week, Beljean asked, you don’t hear, ‘knife, knife?’“

“No,” he said. “I hear gun.”

Dial was among the final witnesses of the trial before defense attorneys and prosecutors presented their closing arguments.

Beljean, in his final plea to the jurors, cast doubt on whether Dial believed Irizarry had a gun. He pointed to testimony from a police sergeant who interviewed Dial at the hospital, moments after the shooting.

“He said he saw the door open, he saw the weapon, and then he fired,” Sgt. Michael Bernard said.

That Dial said “weapon” raised questions of his honesty, Beljean said.

“Do you sit here today and truly believe that if Mark Dial actually believed he saw a gun he wouldn’t have said, ‘Sarge, the gun was in my face.’?” Beljean asked.

The jury began deliberating around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.