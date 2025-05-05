Maurice Hill found guilty of attempted murder, related charges in ‘worst police shooting’ in recent Philadelphia history

The man who shot six Philadelphia police officers during a 2019 stand-off in Tioga was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted murder and more than a dozen related charges, bringing closure to one of the darkest days in the department’s modern history.

Maurice Hill, 42, faced dozens of charges for the shooting, which laid siege to a residential stretch of North 15th Street and left scores of bullet casings littered across the ground.

Advertisement

Throughout more than two weeks of proceedings, jurors heard impassioned arguments from Hill’s attorney that his client had acted in self defense the day of the shooting, entering “fight or flight” mode when narcotics officers rammed open the front door to search for drugs.

In their closing argument, however, prosecutors told jurors that Hill had attempted to “assassinate the law,” firing more than 130 rounds from an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with an obliterated serial number as well as handguns, striking officers inside and outside the home.

“There is overwhelming evidence of the worst police shooting in the history of this city,” said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci.

Hill was silent as he sat before Judge Diana L. Anhalt and the jury read out their verdict. Most of the charges related to 12 victims — all Philadelphia police officers.

In addition to the three attempted murder charges, Hill was found guilty of nine counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, endangering two people trapped inside the home, possession of drugs, and a firearms charge.

The worst of those offenses commands decades in prison.

This a developing story and will be updated.