Man charged after bomb scare at his Northeast Philadelphia home

A 35-year-old man has been charged with illegal possession of guns, drugs, and explosives offenses after a bomb scare Sunday led to the evacuation of his block in the city’s Mayfair section, authorities said Wednesday.

Anton Rezinikov was being held on $1.5 million bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, court records show.

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired inside a residence on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue. Police said Rezinikov told them he was trying to fix a shotgun and officers noticed a large hole in a wall. He is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction.

Police found additional firearms and what appeared to be narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and large jugs of chemicals, the District Attorney’s Office said. Rezinikov was taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant and found more illegal weapons, drugs, cash, evidence of counterfeiting, and what appeared to be an incendiary device, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The area around the residence was evacuated and the police Bomb Squad and Fire Department Hazmat Unit responded to the scene. The incendiary materials and items were sent to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lab and elsewhere for testing, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The case was also being investigated by federal authorities.

Rezinikov also was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property after two vehicles that were reported stolen were found near his home.

Court records show Rezinikov has been convicted of drug-related offenses and retail theft, and pleaded guilty to a previous charge of illegal possession of firearms. He has a pending drug paraphernalia case in Montgomery County.