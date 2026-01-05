A man died in Philadelphia police custody after he was arrested for firing a gun into a Mayfair front lawn

A man died Sunday night after being placed in the back of a Philadelphia police cruiser that was parked on a Mayfair road, police said.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Hellerman Street after the man, whose name and age have not been released, fired his legally owned gun several times into the ground outside a home he had just left, a police spokesperson said Monday. Moments earlier, the spokesperson said, the man had argued with a relative during a party at the house.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

When officers arrived, they took the man, who they said appeared disoriented and resisted arrest, into custody. They placed him in the back of a police vehicle, “where he became unresponsive,” the spokesperson said. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight at a nearby hospital.

The police released no additional details about the incident, and said the cause of the man’s death has not yet been determined.

On Monday afternoon, no one answered the door at the home where the party had taken place. There was no visible sign of gunfire on the front lawn, which was crowded with lawn ornaments and a sign warning dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Two neighbors who were reached for comment at their homes said they had slept through the incident.