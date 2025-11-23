New Jersey teen charged in murder of his mother

A 17-year-old in Mays Landing, N.J., was charged with the murder of his mother, 49-year-old Julissa Serrano, on Saturday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the Hamilton Township Police Department received a 911 call on Saturday evening about a young man with a knife at Meadowbrook Condos in Mays Landing. When officers arrived, they found Serrano with multiple stab wounds. She died from her injuries after being transported to a nearby medical center, the prosecutor’s office said, and her cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Officials did not release the name or any other details about the 17-year-old. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor’s statement said. He is now in custody at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center.

Attempts to reach Serrano’s relatives and next-door neighbors were not immediately successful.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department are leading the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about Serrano’s death call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.