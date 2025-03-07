Suspect in the death of a Cherry Hill veterinarian was ‘intimately acquainted’ with victim’s partner, authorities say

The Oregon man charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cherry Hill veterinarian Michael Anthony was “intimately acquainted” with the victim’s partner, authorities said Friday.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 27, who was arrested last month in the December slaying of Anthony outside his home in the Barclay Farm section of Cherry Hill, was an intimate acquaintance of Anthony’s partner, Kyle Bartsch, said Sgt. Andy McNeil, spokesperson for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Advertisement

McNeil did not elaborate, so it was unclear how Bartsch and Custodio-Aquino met or how long they had known each other. He said more information about the nature of the relationship would come to light at future court hearings.

Bartsch, who lived with Anthony at his home on Sharrowvale Road, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. In an earlier interview, he said he had been Anthony’s partner for three years.

Anthony, 45, was stabbed multiple times on the front lawn of his home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Custodio-Aquino, a native of Peru who had been living in Portland, was charged after investigators linked him to a pair of prescription glasses found at the scene by tracing them to the store where he purchased them. Authorities also said Custodio-Aquino owned a black sedan that matched the description of a car seen driving into Anthony’s neighborhood on the day he was killed and then driving away from the scene of the crime.

Cuustodio-Aquino was taken into custody in Fresno, Calif., where he had been staying with friends.

He and Anthony knew each other, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, but detectives did not say how.

Last week, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ordered Custodio-Aquino be extradited to New Jersey within 120 days. He has not yet arrived in New Jersey, said McNeil of the prosecutor’s office.

The death of Anthony, a veterinarian with a practice in Haddon Heights and a father of two sons, stunned his Cherry Hill community. Neighbors described him as a friendly, but private, man, and people who took their pets to his veterinary office said he had a gentle touch with animals.