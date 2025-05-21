Upper Darby teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy who went to his high school

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for killing a fellow student at Upper Darby High School earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Nixon has been charged as an adult with murder and related crimes for shooting Khalief Webster in the back on Sunday during an argument on Long Lane near Pine Street, police said. Webster, 16, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Nixon remained in custody, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

In announcing the arrest, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said Webster‘s death was senseless, and has forever scarred two families.

“We should be here talking about Khalief Webster‘s future, his life, his plans and all he had to offer,” Bernhardt said. ”Instead, we’re talking about a crime that shouldn‘t ever have happened.”

Investigators said Webster was riding a motorized scooter in the area of the shooting Sunday when he encountered Nixon, who was walking nearby. The two spoke briefly before Nixon opened fire and fled from the scene.

Bernhardt said it was unclear if the two teens knew each other, or if Nixon had specifically targeted Webster.

Thanks to surveillance footage and witnesses, Bernhardt said his officers were able to identify Nixon as a suspect in the killing hours after it took place. Those officers served search warrants on two properties in Upper Darby on Tuesday, and were able to speak with some of Nixon’s relatives.

Some of those relatives may face criminal charges, Bernhardt said, for “keeping [Nixon] hidden.”

Hours after those warrants were served, Nixon turned himself in to Upper Darby Police.

Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown said Wednesday that Webster was a bright young man who had never gotten into trouble.

“We have got to find another way to solve conflicts,” he said. “Guns are not the answer. This is just senseless and it breaks my heart.”