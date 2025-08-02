Delco cop charged with taking inappropriate photos and videos of teenage girls at a YMCA

A Delaware County police officer has been arrested on charges he took inappropriate photos and videos of at least two teenage girls at a YMCA in Chester County last month.

But investigators searching the phone of Mark Mackrell, a part-time officer at the Millbourne Borough Police Department, found photos and videos of juveniles dating back to July 2024, according to a joint statement by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department.

Mackrell, 52, of Coatesville, was arrested Thursday after the mother of a 14-year-old girl told Westtown-East Goshen police on July 23 that her daughter and her 13-year-old friend thought they had been filmed and photographed the day before while they were playing at the pool at the YMCA on Airport Road in East Goshen, according to the statement.

When YMCA staff were alerted and attempted to talk to Mackrell, he refused to disclose his name but displayed a badge and identified himself as a police officer, the statement said.

Investigators ultimately identified Mackrell as taking the videos, according to the statement, and in a number of them he can be heard making sexual comments about the juveniles in them.

Mackrell is charged with photographing a sexual act, stalking, unlawful contact with minors, and related offenses. He was released after posting $100,000 bail. He could not be reached for comment Saturday and his status with the Millbourne Police Department could not immediately be determined.

Authorities said the investigation continues. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Westtown-East Goshen police at 610-692-9600.