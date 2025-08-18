Man wanted in shooting death of wife; pair were co-owners of East Germantown spa

Two years ago, Rashida and Kyle Irvin were celebrated on Localish, a show that is featured on ABC platforms, as the husband and wife co-owners of a spa in East Germantown.

On Monday, Philadelphia police announced that Kyle Irvin, 55, was being sought for the fatal shooting of Rashida Irvin, 48, early last week.

On Aug. 11 around 6:35 p.m., police were flagged down by someone reporting that they heard gunshots coming from the inside of a location on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police went inside and found the body of Rashida Irvin inside a bathroom. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police have since obtained an arrest warrant for Kyle Irvin. They have not publicly released other details in the case, but did say the motive was domestic.

In April 2023, the couple and their business, Mister Relaxation Men’s Spa and Lounge at 6325 Germantown Avenue, were featured in a segment for Localish.

Rashida Irvin described herself as part owner and operations manager of the spa. She described Kyle Irvin as having been a barber for more than 30 years.

The pair spoke positively about owning the business together. “It’s actually a bonus. We have each other’s back all the time,” she said.

“You have your wife, and that’s the best business partner that I really feel as though you could have,” Kyle Irvin said.

On Friday, WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson posted on social media about Rashida Irvin’s death. On Saturday, she posted a follow-up with a video from a back-to-school book bag drive the spa had planned before Rashida’s death.

Jackson wrote that Rashida’s family wants her to be remembered as Rashida Smith, her maiden name.

Anyone with information related to this case can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.