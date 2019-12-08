A Philadelphia Catholic priest who was placed on administrative leave in January after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1980s, has been found to be “unsuitable for ministry,” the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday.
Monsignor Joseph L. Logrip, 74, who had last worked as a chaplain at Camilla Hall, a retirement home for women in Malvern, Chester County, and as a weekend assistant at St. Peter Parish in West Brandywine, Chester County, was ruled to be unfit to serve as a priest after an investigation by the Archdiocesan Office of Investigation.
The results of the investigation were then forwarded to the Archdiocesan Professional Responsibilities Review Board, which recommended that Logrip be declared unfit, the church said in a statement. Archbishop Charles Chaput accepted that recommendation, and the case will now be sent to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican, the statement said.
Logrip, who was ordained in 1972 and served at numerous parishes, schools and offices in the Philadelphia area, was first accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2011. He was placed on administrative leave while the charge was investigated and cleared to return to work in 2014. He has not been criminally charged.
