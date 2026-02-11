Montco man is charged with trying to hire a hit man in murder scheme targeting ex-girlfriend, 2 others

A 41-year-old Upper Dublin Township man was charged with trying to hire a hit man as part of a murder scheme targeting an ex-girlfriend and two others, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Eric Berkowitz allegedly approached Steven Luker, another Upper Dublin resident, and offered him $5,000 to help kill three people in New York. Luker then informed Upper Dublin police, Steele said.

“I’d like to commend Mr. Luker for immediately contacting police after he was approached by the defendant to participate in this murder scheme,” Steele said in a statement. “He ultimately saved the lives of three innocent people.”

Berkowitz was charged with criminal solicitation for murder and related offenses, and was being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, Steele said. No bail was set.

According to Steele, Berkowitz named as targets his ex-girlfriend and two men she had dated since her seven-year relationship with Berkowitz ended.

Berkowitz allegedly provided a Mac 11 firearm to Luker as well as a “burner” cell phone for their communication, Steele said.

The plan was for Berkowitz and Luker to drive to New York on Wednesday and meet outside near one target’s house, Steele said.

After Luker reported the scheme, he cooperated with Upper Dublin police and Montgomery County detectives to record a conversation with Berkowitz, Steele said.

During the recorded conversation, Berkowitz confirmed the plan and further stated that he would ‘take care of the girl’ himself," Steele said.

Berkowitz was arrested after he exited his residence and entered an Uber vehicle, which was stopped by police, Steele said.

At the time of his arrest, Berkowitz allegedly was carrying a duffel bag containing a black Masterpiece Arms Grim Reaper firearm with a loaded magazine containing 23 rounds, cocaine, and a large sum of cash.

Police interviewed the Uber driver, who said Berkowitz’s destination was the address of Berkowitz’s ex-girlfriend in Endicott, N.Y., Steele said.

A preliminary hearing for Berkowitz was set for Feb. 20.