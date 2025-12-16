2 teens charged, third assailant sought in fatal shooting motivated by street gang feud in Norristown, Montco D.A. says

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder and a 20-year-old man was being sought in the fatal shooting in Norristown of a 19-year-old man that apparently was motivated by a street gang feud, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Tuesday.

Theodore Adams, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Newark, N.J. and was awaiting extradition to face charges for the Nov. 30 death of Hamid Boyd, Steele said. Mark Fields, 18, was arrested on Dec. 12.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ziyker Washington, 20, of Norristown.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Norristown police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Powell Street and found Boyd lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page for Boyd’s family said he had a 2-year-old daughter.

Detectives at the scene recovered 45 spent shell casings from two separate caliber firearms, as well as an extended magazine from a 9mm handgun and other ballistics evidence.

The investigation determined that on the day of the killing, the three alleged perpetrators were together at a Norristown apartment when Washington took his girlfriend’s white Chevrolet Cruze and the trio left.

A white Chevrolet Cruze was captured on surveillance video in the vicinity of the shooting scene, and the assailants used the Cruze as a getaway vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators learned that the alleged perpetrators were affiliated with “the 1200’s,” a street gang that was involved in a feud with another rival Norristown gang, “the Ave.” Boyd allegedly was affiliated with the Ave.

Two days prior to the killing, Washington allegedly posted a photo on his Instagram account holding a handgun and posing with three associates, including Adams and Fields, according to the affidavit.

The photo had the words “MAN F— DA AVE” and a laughing-crying emoji, according to the affidavit.

The Instagram account was either deactivated or renamed hours after Boyd’s killing, the affidavit said.

Detectives contacted Washington’s girlfriend and found that the white Chevrolet Cruze was registered to her mother. An informant told detectives that the 20-year-old girlfriend was actively trying to sell the Cruze. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.

Detectives also learned that a gun may have been taken from Boyd by his alleged killers at the shooting scene, so Boyd may have returned fire in a shootout, according to the affidavit.