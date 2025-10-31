9 Pagans biker gang members charged in shootout at Wawa in Montgomery County that left 6 wounded

Nine members of the notorious Pagans motorcycle gang were arrested and charged in connection with a shootout at a Wawa that left six people injured, including two bystanders, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Friday.

On Oct. 17 just after 9:10 p.m., the Pagans surrounded two members of another motorcycle gang at the Wawa on the 2500 block of West Main Street in West Norriton Township and then the confrontation quickly escalated into gunfire, Steele said.

One of the bystanders was a man putting air in a tire of his vehicle when the shooting erupted, according to the affidavit of probable cause. As he tried to reach inside his vehicle for a gun, he was shot in the face.

The second bystander, a woman smoking a cigarette near the entrance of the Wawa, the affidavit said. As she tried to flee the gunfire, she was shot on the right side of her torso.

Three members of the Pagans also were shot, Steele said, as well as one the two men from the other motorcycle gang, which authorities have declined to publicly identify.

The affidavit said “the Pagans initiated the aggression” and initially tried to remove the “cut” of one or both of the targeted men.

The “cut” is the cut-off vest or jacket a motorcycle gang member wears to show their membership or affiliation with the gang.

The affidavit said “the ‘cut’ of an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member is a prized, honored possession. These individuals are determined to prevent rival gangs and law enforcement from confiscating these items.”

Justin Noll, one of the men charged in the case, actually called a detective investigating and said he wanted his “cut” back, the affidavit said.

Noll was shot in the foot and was taken to Phoenixville Hospital, the affidavit said. His denim cut and a black jacket were taken by detectives in Bridgeport, where Noll and four other Pagans were stopped after the shootout.

“Noll said he only needed the vest back. Noll said he wanted them back because they don’t belong to him,” the affidavit said. The detective told Noll he would be releasing the evidence and “Noll stated he would obtain a lawyer.”

The affidavit again states the importance of the cut and noted that “Noll does not express concern regarding other items confiscated by law enforcement; rather, he focused on the ‘Pagan’s Cut’ that was seized by law enforcement.”

The affidavit does not provide any other motive for why the Pagans targeted the two men except that they viewed them as an “adversary wearing their opposition’s colors.”

The nine Pagans who were arrested are Noll, 34, of Reading; Manuel “Machete” Baez-Santos, 34, of Norristown; Erik Dixon, 33, of King of Prussia; Luke Higgins, 29, of Dauberville; Justin Noll, 34, of Reading; and Erik Rosenberger, 46, of East Greenville; and George Cwienk III, 51, Joel “Chihuahua” Hernandez-Martinez, 36, George Hripto Jr., 50, Jason Lawless, 45, all of Bridgeport.

They were each charged with 12 felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of riot, 14 counts of simple assault and 46 counts of recklessly endangering another person, Steele said.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash for everyone except Noll, who had his bail set at $50,000 unsecured because of an ongoing medical treatment, Steele said.

A preliminary hearing for the men is scheduled for Nov. 10.

The Pagans have a long history of running afoul of the law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On notable Pagan was Steven “Gorilla” Mondevergine, a former Philadelphia police officer who was a onetime associate of purported mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino.