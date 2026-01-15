Man charged with sexually assaulting a 95-year-old woman in Montgomery County

A 22-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a 95-year-old woman during one of four home break-ins last year in Montgomery County, authorities said Thursday.

John Vernon Gray, 22, of Telford, was arrested Jan. 10 and was charged with rape and related offenses. He was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Advertisement

The four nighttime break-ins occurred around Towamencin Township and involved four women who Gray allegedly believed were living alone, authorities said.

On May 10, 2025, around 2:25 a.m., a 79-year-old woman was awakened by a man trying to enter her house on Dock Drive through her bedroom window, authorities said. She screamed and scared him away.

About an hour later, a man entered a residence in the Dock Woods Senior Living Community and sexually assaulted the occupant, a woman in her 90s, authorities said.

On Nov. 8, two more break-ins occurred. Police responded around 3 a.m. to a home on Dock Drive where a 72-year-old woman reported being awakened by a man in her bedroom who attempted to lift her nightgown, authorities said. The woman screamed and the man fled.

About 30 minutes later, a man entered a residence on Crosshill Court in Towamencin Township through a rear sliding glass door, entered the bedroom and touched a 46-year-old woman, authorities said. The man fled when the woman screamed for her husband.