State police ID teen killed in Montgomery County crash while allegedly fleeing in stolen vehicle

Pennsylvania State Police has identified the teen who died in a crash while allegedly fleeing from troopers in a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County early Saturday.

Zachery Carbo, 18, of Norristown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 12:10 a.m. on Route 422 eatbound at Route 202 in Upper Merion Township, state police said.

Two 19-year-old men and one 20-year-old man who were passengers in the Kia Soul, which had been reported stolen in West Norriton Township, were transported to Paoli Hospital for treament, state police said.

Troopers had attempted to stop the Kia for traffic violations on eastbound 422 near Lewis Road in Limerick Township.

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued, state police said.

The pursuit ended when the Kia hit a concrete barrier on the right side of the road.

State police on Wednesday said no charges had been filed and the investigation was continuing.